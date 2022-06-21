South Milwaukee water declared safe; boil water advisory lifted

The City of South Milwaukee announced Tuesday, June 21 that their water has been declared safe and that residents and food establishments can resume normal operations.

On Sunday, the South Milwaukee Water Utility suffered a loss in water pressure due to equipment failure. As a result of the loss in water pressure, a boil water advisory was issued.

Over the last two days, the Water Utility has been sampling the water for bacteria. Per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, tests have come back negative for any bacteria and the boil water advisory is able to be lifted.

The boil order was issued out of an abundance of caution. Tests have verified that contamination did not occur.

Residents of South Milwaukee are now able to consume the city’s tap water, use the water to cook food, and make infant formula, as they normally would. All South Milwaukee food establishments and businesses may resume normal operations.

"We appreciate the patience of our residents during this difficult time and we are thankful for the support of all of the those that responded to this emergency including City employees, the Oak Creek Water Utility, volunteers, Impact 211 for hotline support, Century Springs and Walmart for water." said Jackie Ove, Public Health Administrator.

Residents are also asked to continue to alert neighbors who may not be aware that the advisory has been lifted. Please tell them that South Milwaukee tap water is safe for normal use.

Please feel free to contact the South Milwaukee Health Department at 414-768-8055 or visit the city website at www.smwi.org if you have any further questions.