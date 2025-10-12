South Milwaukee police seek missing endangered person

article

The Brief South Milwaukee police are looking for a missing endangered person, 34-year-old Mario Johnson. Mario was last seen walking away from the Speedway at 10th and Michigan early Sunday morning. Anyone with any info should call the South Milwaukee Police Department.



South Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing endangered person, Mario Johnson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, Mario Johnson is a 34-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5' 9" and weighing 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black hair.

Mario was last seen at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, walking away from Speedway near 10th and Michigan, heading northbound on 10th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the top color white and the bottom color red. There is a picture of a bear on the left chest area. He was wearing a cross necklace and faded blue jeans. Had a blue COVID mask around his chin.

Police say Mario has a brain delay and has the cognitive ability of an 8-year-old.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.