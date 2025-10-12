South Milwaukee police seek missing endangered person
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing endangered person, Mario Johnson.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, Mario Johnson is a 34-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5' 9" and weighing 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black hair.
Mario was last seen at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, walking away from Speedway near 10th and Michigan, heading northbound on 10th Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the top color white and the bottom color red. There is a picture of a bear on the left chest area. He was wearing a cross necklace and faded blue jeans. Had a blue COVID mask around his chin.
Police say Mario has a brain delay and has the cognitive ability of an 8-year-old.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.
The Source: The South Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) alert.