Expand / Collapse search

South Milwaukee police seek missing endangered person

By
Published  October 12, 2025 7:00am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Mario Johnson

The Brief

    • South Milwaukee police are looking for a missing endangered person, 34-year-old Mario Johnson.
    • Mario was last seen walking away from the Speedway at 10th and Michigan early Sunday morning.
    • Anyone with any info should call the South Milwaukee Police Department.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing endangered person, Mario Johnson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, Mario Johnson is a 34-year-old male, Black, with a height of 5' 9" and weighing 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black hair.

Mario was last seen at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, walking away from Speedway near 10th and Michigan, heading northbound on 10th Avenue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the top color white and the bottom color red. There is a picture of a bear on the left chest area. He was wearing a cross necklace and faded blue jeans. Had a blue COVID mask around his chin.

Police say Mario has a brain delay and has the cognitive ability of an 8-year-old.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

The Source: The South Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) alert.

Missing PersonsNewsSouth Milwaukee