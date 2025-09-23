South Milwaukee man missing, endangered; last seen Monday

article

The Brief South Milwaukee police requested help to find 20-year-old Miles Fairbanks. Fairbanks, who has autism, was last seen near 8th and Madison. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SMPD at 414-768-8060.



The South Milwaukee Police Department has requested help to find 20-year-old Miles Fairbanks, a missing and endangered man who was last seen near 8th and Madison on Monday, Sept. 22.

What they're saying:

Police described Fairbanks as 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and short/balding blonde hair. He was last seen wearing mirrored sunglasses, a light blue or gray shirt, light-colored shorts and black shoes.

Security video showed Fairbanks leaving home around 6:30 a.m. on Monday with no weather protection as storms arrived in the area. Police said he has autism and does not speak often.

Fairbanks has wandered off without his cellphone before but never for this long, police said. He has previously been found at the Hobby Lobby in Franklin. He also likes beaches and parks.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Fairbanks' whereabouts is asked to call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060 or email Lt. Jason Walker.

