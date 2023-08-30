South Milwaukee man missing since May

article

South Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing man.

Police said Kevin McManus, 43, was last seen on May 7 in South Milwaukee by family.

He's described as 6'1" tall, weighing 225 pounds. He had very short, blonde hair at the time of his disappearance. He has blue eyes.

Police did not offer a vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 414-768-8060.