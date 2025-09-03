South Milwaukee homicide; teen arrested in relative's death

article

A 15-year-old teenager was arrested in South Milwaukee in connection to a recent homicide of a family member.

What we know:

The South Milwaukee Police Department said crews were called to a home near 17th and Oak around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, for a report of a 68-year-old woman who was pulseless and not breathing. Emergency crews were able to stabilize her and take her to a local hospital, but she died days later, on Aug. 31.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, which found internal injuries to the woman’s neck consistent with strangulation.

Police said further investigation led them to arrest the 15-year-old male relative of the victim. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review by the homicide unit for criminal charges.