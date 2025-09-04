South Milwaukee homicide, 15-year-old held pending formal charges
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy is being held, pending formal charges, for allegedly strangling his grandmother to death in South Milwaukee.
The backstory:
Last week, South Milwaukee police found the victim pulseless and not breathing in her home near 17th and Oak. She was taken to a hospital and died several days later.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 68-year-old Elizabeth Totsky.
What they're saying:
Prosecutors said the 15-year-old strangled his grandmother to the point she blacked out, then strangled her a second time and refused to perform CPR – ultimately leading to her death.
A juvenile court commissioner found probable cause against the boy and ordered that he be held in secure detention, pending formal charges that are currently under review.
