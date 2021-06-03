South Milwaukee fireworks back on

Leaders announced Thursday, June 3 the South Milwaukee fireworks show is back on, just days after it was canceled. That means the Fourth of July fireworks will be back at Grant Park.

The announcement was made two days after the show was canceled because of Milwaukee County Parks' capacity limitations, but with those officially lifted Thursday afternoon, the show is back on.

"That’s good news. It's good news for the community," said Zaakir Abdul-Wahid. "We need these kind of events more than ever."

"I think it will be fun, definitely some family-friendly activities," said Abdul-Wahid.

Park visitors and neighbors were glad to hear the news.

Mayor Erik Brooks expects several thousand to attend the show, which will look a little different than in past years.

"We have a full day of festivities, typically," said Brooks.

This year will be just fireworks and the county’s Traveling Beer Garden.

"We look forward to returning to a full event in 2022, but this is certainly a nice bridge to get there," said Brooks.

For some, it will be the first big community event they will attend since the coronavirus pandemic began.