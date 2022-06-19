South Milwaukee boil water advisory

article

The City of South Milwaukee is under a boil water advisory after the water utility experienced electrical issues Sunday morning, June 19.

The Water Utility is working to restore water and water pressure, and has contacted the Oak Creek Water Utility for a backup water supply.

At this time, residents are asked to conserve water and boil water prior to consumption, or use bottled water for drinking.

The water system, once tested will need to run clean for 48 hours prior to any use for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or cooking.

Bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea or headaches. Infants, young children and anyone with a weakened immune system is at an increased risk for developing more severe symptoms.

Residents who experience any of these symptoms, even if tap water has been avoided, should call their healthcare provider.

This advisory is until further notice.

All food establishments and any business that utilizes water for patients/patrons (i.e. restaurants, taverns, foodstores, doctors, dentists) within the City of South Milwaukee that process and/or prepare food need to cease and desist all tap water operations (including ice made on the premises) until further notice. All tap water is assumed to be contaminated and must not be used unless boiled, per the Department of Natural Resources.

The Water Utility will be running tests for bacteria in the public water supply. The Water Utility is working closely with the Health Department to correct the problem as soon as possible.

This advisory is in effect until further notice from the South Milwaukee Health Department. Residents are asked to contact neighbors who may not be aware of this advisory.