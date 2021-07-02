South Milwaukee robbery attempts, suspect implied weapon

article

South Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of attempted robberies that happened Friday afternoon, July 2 – allegedly involving the same suspect.

Police responded to the report that a single person had tried to rob two businesses near Chicago and Manistique – just north of Drexel – around 1:20 p.m.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon at both robberies, but no weapon was observed, officials say. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 5'10"-5'11" tall with short black-and-gray hair. He had tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.