South Milwaukee American Legion Post building for sale

American Legion Post 27 in South Milwaukee, open for 104 years, is selling its building.

Inside its walls, a rich history began longer than many of us today have been alive. But in a matter of days, it will be on the market.

"We’ve got a building that was built in the 1890s," said Post Cmdr. Raymond Grabowski. "The Legion Post that’s been around for 104 years is going to need a new place to meet. We then have to move 104 years of history."

Grabowski said the decision was simply out of their hands.

"With the numbers getting smaller and smaller, a motion was made at the executive board meeting," he said. "The members are all getting old, and we cannot devote as much time."

Still, Grabowski said they're devoted to serving others.

"What we try to do for the Legion programs, for veterans, their families – that’s not going to stop," he said. "If we lose this building, we may also lose a place where we need to store our ceremonial rifles."

The post commander is hoping for a saving grace.

"I’d like to see some benefactor come by and take over the building, and let us still operate out of it," Grabowski said.

The realtors taking on the listing are keeping that in mind.

"There’s so much history here, so many memories, and so many things to respect," said Morgan Schnabl with Abundance Real Estate.

Grabowski wants to keep making memories at the post for years to come.

"We don’t want to lose so much of the building if we can help it, but I understand business is business," he said.

The Legion will be listed for sale on July 19, but will stay open and running.