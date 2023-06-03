Sonic employee arrested in New Mexico after cocaine found in customer's hot dog: police

article

An employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in New Mexico was arrested after he lost his bag of cocaine that somehow ended up on a customer's hot dog, according to police.

Jeffrey David Salazar, 54, faces a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, the Espanola Police Department said in a press release.

Police said illegal narcotics were discovered in a customer's recent "Coney" purchase at Sonic.

An employee at a Sonic Drive-In was arrested after he lost his bag of cocaine that somehow ended up on a customer's hot dog. (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The substance was inadvertently placed in the food as Salazar was preparing the order, according to police.

A "field test" confirmed the substance discovered in the food was cocaine, police said.

According to the incident report, a woman called police on Tuesday after she bit into her food only to discover she had bitten into a plastic bag, according to the Rio Grande Sun. She does believe any of the powdered substance went into her mouth.

MEXICAN NATIONAL SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR 2019 MURDER OF MOTHER OF NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICERS

The affidavit for the arrest warrant says Salazar was observed on video surveillance conducting "what appeared to be a hand to hand transaction with a female employee." Salazar then makes her food before appearing to frantically search the area "as if he lost something."

Salazar admitted to police he purchased the cocaine from someone in the restaurant's parking lot, according to the arrest warrant.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.