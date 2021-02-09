Son: Man's actions during Kewaskum home invasion saved his wife

Nearly a week since a double-homicide rocked the Town of Kewaskum, where authorities say a West Bend man stormed two homes, killing two people before he was shot and killed by a deputy, loved ones are calling one of the victim's final moments heroic.

One of the men killed was a teacher for more than 35 years who devoted his life to helping others. His son said during those terrifying moments in his home, he put himself in front of the suspect, giving his wife the chance to live.

"Had my dad not intervened, it was pretty clear she would have...she would have been next," said Rhett Engelking, son of Ray Engelking.

Rhett Engelking recounted his father's selfless acts just before he was tragically killed in a random home invasion Feb. 3.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

"The perpetrator arrived at my parents' house, demanding keys to the car, which my mother gave without hesitation," said Rhett Engelking.

Nicholas Pingel

Rhett Engelking said the perpetrator -- 30-year-old Nicholas Pingel from West Bend -- couldn't start the couple's push-to-start car and returned. That's when his father took action.

"Engaged in a physical struggle and my mom witnessed him shoot my father," said Rhett Engelking.

Rhett Engelking told FOX6 News his mom hid and Pingel left, encountering 77-year-old Carl Halvorsen at a nearby home, who authorities say he also shot and killed.

The Wisconsin DOT on Tuesday confirmed Pingel then exchanged gunfire with Washington County deputies and was killed by a deputy.

"My coping of it is really just understanding that there is violence in society, and we do no good in completely ignoring it because it’ll come to our doorstep like it came to my parents' doorstep," said Rhett Engelking.

Rhett Engelking, one of three brothers, said it's not how their father died that he should be remembered, but how he lived, as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a coach and a West Bend high school economics teacher for more than 35 years, where his impact exceeded his classroom.

"He had a lot of students, but he made sure to know all of them by name," said Rhett Engelking. "He was...drawn to kids who were at risk, students who didn’t have stable families, just needed someone to talk to."

Now, Rhett Engelking and his family hope to carry on their father's legacy by helping West Bend West students at risk of not graduating with the Ray Engelking Memorial Scholarship Fund.

"The scholarship fund is just our way to try to listen to what we’re hearing in our community and do some good," he said.