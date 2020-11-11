Some Wisconsin business owners fear COVID-19 shutdown

As Wisconsin's COVID-19 numbers spike again, some business owners feared another shutdown. That fear grew as Gov. Tony Evers scheduled a rare Tuesday evening speech on Nov. 10.

It turned out that Gov. Evers only offered an official order suggestion for residents to stay at home.

In March and April, restaurants, bars, schools and churches were all closed. The doors at Carnevor Steakhouse in Milwaukee were closed even longer. But with COVID-19 cases spiking and record this week for new cases and deaths, some other business owners on Tuesday feared another shutdown.

Carnevor's new normal includes the use of a disinfectant sprayer between visits of guests as the pandemic surges in Wisconsin and it and other businesses adjust to just hang on.

"It’s tough, it’s really tough to survive right now and I really think that half the restaurants after winter won’t, to be frank," said Omar Shaikh, co-owner of Carnevor.

Shaikh, who is also board chair of VISIT Milwaukee, said his phone rang and rang on Tuesday -- business owners calling, worried about another shutdown.

"It's not safe to go out, it’s not safe to have others over. It's just not safe. And it might not be safe for a while yet," Gov. Evers said in his Tuesday evening address.

Carnevor will stay open, though Shaikh said he understands the governor's warning.

"I think he has to, to speak frank. We are in the middle of a pandemic, with cases spiking, I think that’s his job to do so," said Shaikh. "I think that businesses that run a responsible business, can keep people safe."

Back in May, the Supreme Couty of Wisconsin struck down the governor's "Safer at Home" order, which enforced statewide health and safety restrictions on businesses.

"Just thankful that it’s not a complete shutdown right now. I think there would be very few restaurants that make it through if have a complete shutdown. We all understand we’re in the middle of a pandemic," Shaikh said.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wants to negotiate with Gov. Evers to come up with a package of COVID-19 bills.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association briefed members of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce -- the state's chamber -- saying that Wisconsin needs to triple-down on protective measures, like mask-wearing, to successfully manage the virus' spread.