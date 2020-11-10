Gov. Evers to deliver statewide address Tuesday regarding COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:05 p.m. regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be available to stream live on the governor's YouTube and Facebook accounts.

This, as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,360 Monday, Nov. 9, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 271,770.

There have been 2,329 deaths in the state, with 17 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

On Saturday, Nov. 7 The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,065 COVID-19 cases -- the largest single-day increase to date. It is the first time that newly-reported cases have exceeded 7,000 in a single day.

There are four patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 12,939 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 210,318 have recovered (77.4%), making for 59,088 active cases (21.7%).

More than 1.9 million have tested negative. More than 2.1 million have been tested.