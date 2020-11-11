Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 7,048; deaths up 62

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,048 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 285,891.

The DHS also reported a total of 2,457 deaths related to COVID-19 -- up 62 from Tuesday.

Wednesday's reported case increase marks back-to-back days with at least 7,000 cases reported, and the third time to date. It is the third-highest, single-day rise on record. Likewise, Wednesday's reported death increase marks back-to-back days with at least 60 virus-related deaths. It ties the third-highest, single-day rise on record.

Among those who have tested positive, 13,507 people have required hospitalization (4.7%) and 214,469 people have recovered (76.9%). There are 61,944 active cases (22.2%).

There are currently 11 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- up from six on Tuesday.

Statewide, more than 2.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.9 have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Mayo Clinic Health System said hospitals in the state's northwestern region are full to capacity.

System officials said 100% of their beds are full at area hospitals, which encompasses Eau Claire. They say 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of their medical or surgical beds are filled with coronavirus patients.

In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).