Sobelman's at Marquette closing for good on Sunday, May 21

It's the end of the road for Sobelman's at Marquette which closes for good at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

According to a Facebook post, Sobelman's at Marquette has been open for 12 years.

The post goes on to say…

"Sobelman’s at Marquette was honored to support so many student organizations with fundraisers at the restaurant—we love Marquette and its students!

"Thank you to all the wonderful staff members who kept Sobelman’s at Marquette customers happy and always coming back for more!"