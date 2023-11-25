Snowy weather; gear up vehicle for the winter months

When the temperature falls and the snow begins to fly, you have to change more than your clothes. Make sure your vehicle is ready to take on the winter months too!

Customers visiting the Ace Hardware in Wauwatosa on Saturday, Nov. 25 ahead of some wintry weather are on a mission.

"Definitely better to be prepared," said Robin Miller.

Miller stopped in the hardware store to pick up a new brush for the snow forecast for Sunday.

"I want a clean windshield, clean top of the roof, so it doesn’t blow off or slide down," Miller said.

But Miller could not leave the store without some salt for her driveway.

Ace assistant manager Tommy Davis said people are coming in for three items specifically.

"Today a lot of salt, shovels, and scrapers for their cars," Davis said.

Davis also impressed upon those customers a winter emergency kit.

"A lot of people don’t think about keeping things in their car," Davis said.

Other items Davis suggested are windshield washer with de-icer in it, jumper cables, a cellphone charger, extra clothes – and possibly some food and water.

"Something else making sure you have -- enough gas," Davids said.