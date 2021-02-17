Snowmobiler dies after striking tree in Village of Richfield

A 32-year-old Wauwatosa man has died in a snowmobile crash in the Village of Richfield.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred on the trail system in the area of Scenic Road and Pioneer Road around 10:35 p.m.

The caller reported that the male operator of the snowmobile had struck a tree and was unconscious. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Richfield Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

The first arriving deputy on scene was able to locate the snowmobile trail crossing of Scenic Road south of Pioneer Road and began making his way down the trail on foot.

Another snowmobile operator located the deputy; as well as a first responder from Richfield Fire and Rescue and assisted in transporting them via snowmobile to the scene.

The patient was unconscious and did not have a pulse.

Rescue efforts were attempted by the deputy and first responder and continued by Richfield Fire and Rescue. The subject was ultimately determined to be deceased after he was brought out from the trail system and into an ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation on scene indicated that the snowmobile operator had failed to negotiate a curve on the trail at the entrance to a wooded area and struck a tree.