Snowfall totals, southeast Wisconsin winter storm from Jan. 1-2

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

Kenosha, 6.5

Racine, 5.5

Caledonia, 5

Wind Point, 5

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 4.8

Delavan, 4.8

Burlington, 4.5

Twin Lakes, 4.5

Waterford, 4.3

Union Grove, 4

Rochester, 4

St. Francis, 4

Palmyra, 4

Silver Lake, 3.8

Oak Creek, 3.7

Big Bend, 3.6

Paddock Lake, 3.5

Mukwonago, 3.3

Greenfield, 3

Butler, 3

Bayside, 3

Hartland, 3

Janesville, 3

Waukesha, 3

Brown Deer, 2.9

