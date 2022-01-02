Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals, southeast Wisconsin winter storm from Jan. 1-2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Clean up underway in Kenosha after winter storm

After more than six inches of snow dumped on Kenosha overnight, people have begun to dig out.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 2. 

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Kenosha, 6.5
  • Racine, 5.5
  • Caledonia, 5
  • Wind Point, 5
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 4.8
  • Delavan, 4.8
  • Burlington, 4.5
  • Twin Lakes, 4.5
  • Waterford, 4.3
  • Union Grove, 4
  • Rochester, 4
  • St. Francis, 4
  • Palmyra, 4
  • Silver Lake, 3.8
  • Oak Creek, 3.7
  • Big Bend, 3.6
  • Paddock Lake, 3.5
  • Mukwonago, 3.3
  • Greenfield, 3
  • Butler, 3
  • Bayside, 3
  • Hartland, 3
  • Janesville, 3
  • Waukesha, 3
  • Brown Deer, 2.9

Milwaukee flights canceled, delayed amid winter storm
article

Milwaukee flights canceled, delayed amid winter storm

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported several cancellations and delayed flights on New Year's Day as winter weather hit the area.

Milwaukee Polar Plunge continues in 2022

A New Year's Day tradition continued on Milwaukee's lakefront Saturday. At high noon, dozens – if not hundreds – of people took the Polar Plunge.