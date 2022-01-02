Snowfall totals, southeast Wisconsin winter storm from Jan. 1-2
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Kenosha, 6.5
- Racine, 5.5
- Caledonia, 5
- Wind Point, 5
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 4.8
- Delavan, 4.8
- Burlington, 4.5
- Twin Lakes, 4.5
- Waterford, 4.3
- Union Grove, 4
- Rochester, 4
- St. Francis, 4
- Palmyra, 4
- Silver Lake, 3.8
- Oak Creek, 3.7
- Big Bend, 3.6
- Paddock Lake, 3.5
- Mukwonago, 3.3
- Greenfield, 3
- Butler, 3
- Bayside, 3
- Hartland, 3
- Janesville, 3
- Waukesha, 3
- Brown Deer, 2.9
