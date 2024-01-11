Winter woes: What's your snow pet peeve?

Good or bad, more snow will be on the way Friday, Jan. 12.

So what’s your snow pet peeve?

FOX6 News asked viewers what bothers them the most about winter weather.

Winter’s kiss is a dreadful sight for Raquella Freeman, a Milwaukee resident

The more often it snows, the worse everything gets," she said. "For the foreseeable future, I will be in my apartment because if I go out, I might get stuck."

Raquella Freeman

As someone living with cerebral palsy and a person who uses a wheelchair, snow brings her sadness and isolation by limiting her mobility.

"One of my biggest pet peeves is you shovel your sidewalk but you shovel the snow into the curb cut and that means now I can’t leave the sidewalk," she said.

Curb cuts are found along sidewalks. It’s her gateway to the world until it snows.

But like many battles, through her job at Independence First, an organization that helps those with disabilities, and her powerchair, she’s pushing through, urging people to think before shoveling.

"If walking in the snow is hard for you, imagine what it’s like when you have to push yourself through the snow when you don’t have your own power to take a big step," Freeman said.

For most drivers, they say when someone forgets to wipe their windshield, that grinds their gears. It’s something the Wisconsin State Patrol said can land you a ticket.

"What warrants a ticket is If the snow that hasn’t been removed from the windshield, is becoming a safety issue to that driver and the other drivers on the roadway," WSP Sgt. Joseph Stephens said.

It’s a rule of the roadway drivers say should be taken into consideration as another winter storm brews.

"That can be pain too especially when you’re driving on the freeway, kind of gets you unfocused on the road and can cause an accident if you’re not careful," said Milwaukee resident Anthony Brewer.

From sidewalks to streets, there’s no shortage of snow grievances.

"Oh, I don’t like that," said Milwaukee resident Deion Jones. "They need to clear their car off. Take some time and clean it off."

