Snow emergency lifted; standard overnight parking returns in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - After 4,400 tickets were issued for violating the snow emergency in place following Tuesday's snowstorm, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works has returned to its standard overnight parking regulations as of Thursday, Jan. 28.

Posted street signs take precedence. The DPW is asking all residents to read the street signs before you park. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street on January 28. 

Residents must still follow winter parking rules that include: 

  • There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Posted regulations stating "No Parking Dec. 1 to March 1." 

Please remember that a valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a city street.

For information on parking permits, regulations and downloading the MKE Park app, go to milwaukee.gov/parking.  

You can also sign up for Winter Parking Text Alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com

