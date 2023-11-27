Snap-On fire in Milwaukee; flames in air ducts, officials say
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to Snap-On Incorporated at 91st and Bradley on Monday morning, Nov. 27.
Officials say there was a fire in the air ducts at the facility.
Employees were temporarily evacuated from the building. They were seen walking back into the facility around 7:15 a.m.
Fire at Snap-On facility in Milwaukee
This is a developing story.