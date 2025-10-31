Marquette, UWM food pantries seeing more students as need rises

The Brief Staff at both Marquette and UWM said they're seeing more hungry students compared to this time last year. Affording groceries among other bills remains a challenge for many students. Outside of food, the universities said they are supplying essentials like clothing and feminine hygiene products.



Staff at both Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee said they're seeing more hungry students compared to this time last year.

Despite challenges, both universities said the priority is to keep students fed and secure – leaning on community support to make that happen.

At UWM

What they're saying:

Affording groceries among other bills remains a challenge for many students.

"This is actually my first time here," said Natalie Koepp, a UWM graduate student. "I just paid a rent check and utilities are coming through, got to pay for internet so I can write papers, to have this be one less thing that I have to worry about is huge."

UWM Food Center and Pantry

Koepp said UWM's food pantry is a valuable resource for students now more than ever. She cites the federal government shutdown and rising grocery costs as factors in growing food insecurity.

"Eliminating the question, and eliminating the need to search for resources is a big thing – because a lot of people don’t know where to start," she said. "Especially with the holiday season, there’s no greater time than now."

Food pantry organizers said student visits are climbing; from September to October this year, demand jumped 25%. They expect demand to remain high.

"I wish we could help every student in every single way, but we just come here, we do the best we can do with the resources we have," said Allie Martinez, the pantry's basic needs coordinator.

UWM said, during the 2022-23 school year, its food pantry saw just under 8,000 visits. But the following school year saw more than 11,000.

At Marquette

What they're saying:

There are similar challenges across town at Marquette. Food pantry organizers said they averaged 80 to 100 students per month last year, but saw 163 students in September and 143 in October.

"It’s hard to keep it in stock. Students are hungry, and they’re looking for extra support," said Christine Little, assistant director of the Arrupe Center for Community Service and Social Responsibility.

Little said commuter, graduate and international students are typically hit the hardest.

"We’re expecting a little bit of an uptick for us, specifically, but also the strain for the Greater Milwaukee food pantries and food banks," she said.

Marquette said food insecurity also has a direct correlation with lower grades, student retention and social health. Outside of food, both universities said they are supplying essentials like clothing and feminine hygiene products.

How to help

What you can do:

If you would like to help those in need, there are a number of places to donate food around Milwaukee – including all Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Police Department district stations. A full list is available on the city's website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also has resources and information available about FoodShare, which is what SNAP is called in Wisconsin.