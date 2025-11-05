The Brief Concerns about FoodShare delays continue amid the ongoing government shutdown. A Milwaukee mom shared her struggle and discussed the stigma of asking for help. A woman on the city's south side started a little free pantry outside her home.



The ongoing government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, and Wisconsin families who rely on FoodShare benefits are feeling one of its biggest effects.

By the numbers:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or FoodShare as it's called in Wisconsin, provides grocery money for nearly 700,000 people in the state. The faces of recipients vary from retired residents, to people living with disabilities, to those working low-income jobs and even some business owners.

Mother's story

What they're saying:

For Milwaukee mom Jamie Robarge, asking for help took courage. She runs her own photography studio while going to school full-time and said FoodShare helps bridge the gap when business slows down.

"I applied for FoodShare after I had my second child, and my business was four years old at the time," she said. "Having to not worry about how to feed my children when business is inconsistent, or when I have more going on at school or jobs aren't coming in as quickly, that's been huge."

Robarge said judgment about who deserves food assistance benefits still runs deep.

"There are a lot of stigmas around the people that receive FoodShare and why they receive it," she said. "It's really a process, no one receives it without working or trying to obtain employment."

The mother hopes her story helps break those stereotypes.

"Even with having my bachelor's degree and being in school, it's still hard for me to be able to afford food for my children," said Robarge.

Fighting food insecurity

Local perspective:

Near 21st and Carpenter on Milwaukee's south side, Cassandra Ortega found her own way to fight food insecurity with a little free pantry outside her home.

Cassandra Ortega's little free pantry

"I know people are stuck making tough choices, and I wanted to do something to help lighten that burden for people," she said.

With community donations, Ortega said there is something for everyone – from baby food to after-school snacks to hygiene products. It offers help without judgment.

"It really started out being about kids, but we live in a really diverse neighborhood, and so we've seen people of all shapes, colors, sizes," she said.

What you can do:

If you would like to support Ortega's little free pantry, she has an Amazon wishlist set up and accepts monetary donations via Venmo at: Cassandra-ortega23.

Robarge has a photography special going to help boost business.

Jamie Robarge Photography offering