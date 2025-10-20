SNAP benefits at risk as shutdown enters 3rd week; Wisconsin pantries brace

The Brief The USDA has warned states there may not be funds to cover November SNAP benefits if the shutdown continues. Wisconsin food pantries say they are already strained and cannot fully replace food aid. Families relying on assistance are bracing for cuts, with advocates urging community support.



As the government shutdown drags into its third week, millions of Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) face growing uncertainty about how they will put food on the table next month.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent letters to states warning that funding for November benefits is in jeopardy if Congress does not pass a budget. While October assistance remains in place, new SNAP applications are not being approved in some states.

For Anita Garrett of Milwaukee, the risk is personal.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Last Wednesday, we sold out. We gave away everything that we had to give," Garrett said of the food pantry where she volunteers. "They’re very scared. They really don’t know what’s going on, they don’t understand about the cut and about the Food Stamps."

Garrett said she depends on food assistance herself, caring for five grandchildren after the death of her son.

Local perspective:

"My son passed away and left behind five grandkids which I provide food for, my grandkids," she said. "Not only that, that’s why I come and volunteer, because I do believe in giving back."

Wisconsin food pantries are already stretched thin, and advocates say November is typically the busiest month of the year.

"We have thousands of volunteers that are going to be coming through these doors in the month of November," said Matt Stienstra, Advocacy and Community Engagement Director for Feeding America. "We’re built to be able to fill in and jump in at a moment’s notice to serve the community, but we can never replace the Food Share program."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Garrett urged those who do not rely on food assistance to consider helping neighbors who do.

"We have to keep hope alive, if we don’t have hope, what do we have? And not only that, we have to start looking out for one another," she said.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has reached out to the USDA and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for clarity on whether November SNAP benefits will be halted. No response has yet been received.