Wisconsin sues USDA, urges federal funds for November food assistance

Wisconsin joined a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, urging the Trump administration to use federal funds to secure food assistance benefits for November.

Local perspective:

For 64-year-old Alicia Wade, a food pantry near 39th and Vliet is a big help. She can pick up fresh produce twice a week.

"I haven't received food stamps in over a year," she said. "That's been hard. I mean, I used to depend on that."

The USDA said, in Wisconsin, more than 700,000 people benefit from SNAP. But on Nov. 1, those benefits will dry up.

Food distribution in Milwaukee

"We got tons of calls regarding November," said Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy, Hmong American Friendship Association executive director. "They're really concerned about their benefit being cut off, and they're prepping."

Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy runs a pantry. He said, over the last few months, he has already seen an uptick in the number of people seeking food.

"We're worried about food. We're worried about not getting enough help to the community distributing," he said.

"We're going to take care of our own, but we're going to need public support," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

What's next:

Milwaukee leaders are focused on creative ways to keep families fed by providing boxes throughout the city to help families. A food drive collaboration is already underway, and there are several places where donations are being accepted across the city and county. Details can be found on the city's website.