Small plane crash into Lake Michigan off Wind Point, 3 rescued

Three people were rescued after their plane crashed into Lake Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The U.S. Coast Guard Milwaukee confirms that operations are underway for a downed aircraft 12-15 miles off Wind Point (Racine County) in Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the crash and brought them to the U.S. Coast Guard station on Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee.

The three people were seen leaving the Coast Guard boat. None of them appeared to be injured.

Information from the airport

What we know:

According to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, at 12:17 p.m., a Cirrus SR22 aircraft departed the airport for a flight to Michigan, but encountered a problem in flight, and ended up in Lake Michigan about 20 minutes later.

The aircraft is a small single-engine propeller plane. Three people were on board. It is not known what caused the emergency and crash into the lake.

Flight operations at the airport were not affected.