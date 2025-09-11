Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crash into Lake Michigan off Wind Point, 3 rescued

Updated  September 11, 2025 2:39pm CDT
A U.S. Coast Guard official provided an update on a plane crash into Lake Michigan. Three people were rescued.

WIND POINT, Wis. - Three people were rescued after their plane crashed into Lake Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The U.S. Coast Guard Milwaukee confirms that operations are underway for a downed aircraft 12-15 miles off Wind Point (Racine County) in Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the crash and brought them to the U.S. Coast Guard station on Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee.

The three people were seen leaving the Coast Guard boat. None of them appeared to be injured.

Following a plane crash into Lake Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people. They were seen leaving the Coast Guard boat in apparently good condition.

Information from the airport

What we know:

According to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, at 12:17 p.m., a Cirrus SR22 aircraft departed the airport for a flight to Michigan, but encountered a problem in flight, and ended up in Lake Michigan about 20 minutes later.

The aircraft is a small single-engine propeller plane. Three people were on board. It is not known what caused the emergency and crash into the lake.

Flight operations at the airport were not affected.

The Source: The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that it rescued three people from the plane crash. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport provided additional information.

