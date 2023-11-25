Expand / Collapse search

Small Business Saturday, importance of shopping local

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Shopping Small in Cedarburg

FOX6's Isley Gooden went to downtown Cedarburg and talked with Maggie Dobson about the importance of Small Business Saturday.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - The dust has settled from Black Friday, but the holiday shopping season has only just begun.

FOX6's Isley Gooden stopped in downtown Cedarburg to talk about the importance of shopping small on Small Business Saturday.

Shopping Small at Pagoda Fine Jewelry Cedarburg

FOX6's Isley Gooden visited Pagoda Fine Jewelry in Cedarburg to learn more about the store on Small Business Saturday.

Shopping small at From the Heart in Cedarburg

FOX6's Isley Gooden checked out 'From the Heart' in Cedarburg, a store sure to get you in the holiday spirit on Small Business Saturday.

Creative cocktails at North 48 in Cedarburg

Bottom's up on Small Business Saturday! FOX6's Isley Gooden stopped at North 48 in Cedarburg to check out some unique drinks.

