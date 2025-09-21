Slow Roll Bike Ride and Celebration benefits Chris Kegel Foundation

Enjoy a "Slow Roll" along Milwaukee’s scenic lakefront for the 10th Annual Slow Roll Bike Ride & Celebration!

For more than 30 years, Chris Kegel was the face of the Wisconsin bicycle chain Wheel & Sprocket.

He was most known for his advocacy and work in promoting cycling as a form of recreation and transportation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The free, family-friendly bike ride begins at 10 a.m. sharp. You're encouraged to get to Veterans Park at 9 a.m.

.