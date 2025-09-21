Slow Roll Bike Ride and Celebration benefits Chris Kegel Foundation

For more than 30 years Chris Kegel was the face of Wheel and Sprocket. He was most known for his advocacy and work in promoting cycling as a form of recreation and transportation. Amelia Kegel joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the Milwaukee War Memorial to get us ready for the Chris Kegel Foundation Slow Roll.
MILWAUKEE - Enjoy a "Slow Roll" along Milwaukee’s scenic lakefront for the 10th Annual Slow Roll Bike Ride & Celebration!
The free, family-friendly bike ride begins at 10 a.m. sharp. You're encouraged to get to Veterans Park at 9 a.m.
The Chris Kegel foundation continues the work, the spirit, the passion and the love of Chris Kegel, who always worked to make everyone’s ride, and life, better and better. Julian Kegel joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on how this event brings the community together.
