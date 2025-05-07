Expand / Collapse search

The Slow Buffalo; new restaurant and bar at corner of 92nd and Howard

Published  May 7, 2025 8:25am CDT
Brian Kramp is at The Slow Buffalo where their scratch-made fare is all the rage.

MILWAUKEE - There’s a new restaurant and bar at the corner of 92nd and Howard that’s raised the bar for quality food and service in that neighborhood. Brian Kramp is at The Slow Buffalo (3872 S. 92nd Street) where their scratch-made fare is all the rage.

Brian Kramp is checking out a new hot spot that’s all about good food and good times.

Brian Kramp is seeing why the entire family will be able to find the flavor they like at this new restaurant.

Brian Kramp is getting a glimpse at the menu items at The Slow Buffalo.

Looking for a new spot for everything from a burger and fish fry to drinks and apps? The Slow Buffalo can help. Brian Kramp is sampling the menu at this new restaurant and bar on 92nd and Howard that’s all about great food and service.

At The Slow Buffalo you can find a stacked menu showcasing apps, wings, tacos, sandwiches and much more. Brian Kramp is checking out their breaded and fried wings that won’t "Ruin Your Day."

