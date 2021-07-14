Slinger police seek theft suspects

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two persons suspected of theft at the Ace Hardware in Slinger.

Officials say the theft happened on Wednesday afternoon, July 7. The woman pictured arrived with the male in the SUV. The female suspect left without paying for items, officials say. The door alarm activated when she left, but store employees did not stop her.

The male subject paid for other items.

If you recognize either of these persons, you are urged to call Slinger police at 262-644-6441.