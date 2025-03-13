Slinger Piggly Wiggly emu display statue stolen, police seek 'avian thieves'
SLINGER, Wis. - Slinger police need your help identifying the suspects who they say stole an emu liquor display from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
According to the Slinger Police Department, on March 8 at about 3:20 p.m., the people (pictured) took the four-foot emu liquor display statue from the store.
If you have any information, contact Slinger police at 262-644-6441, referencing incident #25-1367.
Info from Shanky's Whip
What's next:
The emu display statue is owned by Shanky's Whip, which makes and sells Irish Whiskey.
Missing emu
The company is also reiterating on its Facebook page that this is not a publicity stunt, as the bird statue was actually stolen.
There is a new emu at the store and staff have chained it to another display stand to prevent theft.
In addition to the police, you can also email info@shankyswhip.com.
The Source: The Slinger Police Department posted the information and photos on its Facebook page. Additional information was provided by the company that owns the emu liquor display.