Slinger Piggly Wiggly emu display statue stolen, police seek 'avian thieves'

The Brief Slinger police are looking for the people who stole an emu display statue from the Piggly Wiggly. If you have any info, contact the Slinger Police Department.



Slinger police need your help identifying the suspects who they say stole an emu liquor display from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

According to the Slinger Police Department, on March 8 at about 3:20 p.m., the people (pictured) took the four-foot emu liquor display statue from the store.

If you have any information, contact Slinger police at 262-644-6441, referencing incident #25-1367.

The emu display statue is owned by Shanky's Whip, which makes and sells Irish Whiskey.

The company is also reiterating on its Facebook page that this is not a publicity stunt, as the bird statue was actually stolen.

There is a new emu at the store and staff have chained it to another display stand to prevent theft.

In addition to the police, you can also email info@shankyswhip.com.