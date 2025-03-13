Expand / Collapse search

Slinger Piggly Wiggly emu display statue stolen, police seek 'avian thieves'

Published  March 13, 2025 3:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Emu stolen from Slinger Piggly Wiggly, suspects on camera

The Brief

    • Slinger police are looking for the people who stole an emu display statue from the Piggly Wiggly.
    • If you have any info, contact the Slinger Police Department.

SLINGER, Wis. - Slinger police need your help identifying the suspects who they say stole an emu liquor display from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

According to the Slinger Police Department, on March 8 at about 3:20 p.m., the people (pictured) took the four-foot emu liquor display statue from the store.

If you have any information, contact Slinger police at 262-644-6441, referencing incident #25-1367.

Info from Shanky's Whip

What's next:

The emu display statue is owned by Shanky's Whip, which makes and sells Irish Whiskey.

Missing emu

The company is also reiterating on its Facebook page that this is not a publicity stunt, as the bird statue was actually stolen.

There is a new emu at the store and staff have chained it to another display stand to prevent theft.

In addition to the police, you can also email info@shankyswhip.com.

The Source: The Slinger Police Department posted the information and photos on its Facebook page. Additional information was provided by the company that owns the emu liquor display.

