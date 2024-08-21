Slinger firefighter suffers cardiac emergency on duty, rescued by colleagues

Firefighters are used to life and death situations. But it is not often those situations involve one of their own. In late July, a team of Slinger firefighters were about to leave for a call when there was an emergency right in front of them.

"I would do anything for any one of them. They would for me too," said Jeff Westphal, Slinger firefighter. "Went to my locker, that’s the last thing I remember."

The firefighters got geared up, ready to heat out, but they never left the station.

Jeff Westphal

"I saw Jeff just look at me and lean down and went down," Tim Roskopf, Slinger Fire Captain.

Firefighter Westphal was slumped over behind the wheel, unconscious, suffering a cardia emergency. Capt. Roskopf was next to him.

"I reached over and felt for a pulse, nothing," Roskopf said.

Tim Roskopf

Firefighter Westphal's team pulled him from the truck, called 911 for a paramedic, started CPR within a minute, followed by a quick AED.

"Training took over. You just automatically knew what to do," said Jason Bohn, Slinger firefighter.

Every two minutes, the crew of six firefighters switched off performing CPR.

"We were fluent, and it’s just because of the training. Everybody knew what to do," Bohn said.

An ambulance quickly arrived and rush Westphal to the hospital as CPR continued.

"That is what all the doctors have said saved his life. The fast action to get CPR going on him," Roskopf said.

Firefighter Westphal was treated and released more than a week later.

"Thankful to be here," Westphal said.

Westphal is once again with his team – grateful they always have his back.

"I’m one to give. I don’t like receiving. Hopefully, when I get better I can give more," Westphal said.