Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser conditional release denied

A Waukesha County judge denied on Thursday, April 11 Morgan Geyser's petition for conditional release. Judge Michael Bohren said public safety remains at risk.

The ruling follows two days of testimony concerning Geyser’s mental health. She was committed to 40 years in a state mental health facility. She’s been there for roughly a decade. Defense attorney Anthony Cotton said Geyser will try again in six months.

Geyser is one of the women responsible for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing in Waukesha. Geyser pleaded guilty to an attempted homicide charge and was sentenced to 40 years confinement in a state mental health facility.

Morgan Geyser

For the last two days, Geyser listened to experts talk about her mental health.

"My opinion is that this is an appropriate time for her to be conditionally released," said Kenneth Robbins, MD.

"I think she is continuing to wrestle with some of these complicated issues," said Brooke Lundbohm, Psy.D.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In January, Geyser petitioned the court for a conditional release. She withdrew two previous attempts for conditional release. A judge ordered three doctors to perform mental health evaluations. Two of them said Geyser was not ready to be released.

Morgan Geyser

"Her reliability of her self-reporting is hard to know. That makes her a significant risk," said Ted Szczupakiewicz, prosecutor.

Geyser's attorneys want her moved to a group home. The director of the facility Geyser is now in agrees.

"I do think at this point it is critical to make the transition to the community to help with her ongoing development," said Kayla Pope, Winnebago mental health institute director.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

But there was also testimony about Geyser telling doctors she faked her mental illness. Geyser said she was sexually abused as a child.

"Is there any evidence of Ms. Geyser being a dangerous person?" asked Cotton.

"There really hasn’t been since her admission to Winnebago," replied Kenneth Robbins, MD.

Doctors testified Geyser has not been violent toward anyone else since the stabbing. She has also been off anti-psychotic medications since December 2022. Doctors say she has had no issues.

"Morgan has improved quite dramatically," Robbins said.

Experts diagnosed Geyser with schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"The victim’s family is vehemently opposed to the release of Morgan Geyser," Szczupakiewicz said.

Related article

Ultimately Judge Bohren agreed saying Geyser's credibility is an issue. He believes the public would be in danger if Geyser left the 24/7 care she is currently receiving.

"Under these circumstances, the court is satisfied that the scales tip in favor of the public and it tips that way by clear and convincing evidence," the judge said.