Six Flags unveils 'Sky Striker' ride; 17-story pendulum thrill attraction

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, is debuting on Thursday, June 13 the Midwest’s tallest pendulum thrill ride, Sky Striker.

The Sky Striker is a massive 17-story pendulum thrill attraction. The ride takes you 172 feet into the air, swinging through the sky at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.

"As you swing through the clouds you will also spin, adding even another dimension to this maximum-thrills experience. This first-of-its-kind ride for the park creates a freefall sensation like no other. As Sky Striker lowers you back down to earth, you’ll already be raring to go on your next journey through the sky," said Six Flags Great America on their website.

You are invited to visit sixflags.com/greatamerica for a complete list of operating hours and more information about tickets, rides, shows and special events.