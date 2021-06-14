Sinissippi Lake jet ski crash leaves 1 woman dead

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a jet ski crash that left a 23-year-old Hartford woman dead Saturday on Sinissippi Lake near Hustisford.

Wardens say Karlie Alles was the sole operator of a jet ski when she struck a pier around 3 p.m.

A landowner nearby saw her floating in the water face down and pulled her to shore. She was unresponsive, not breathing and started CPR after calling 911. A warden was on the lake and was on the scene in minutes. The warden took over CPR until EMS arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this case.