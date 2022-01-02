'SilverSneakers' helps elderly navigate rise in COVID-19 cases

As COVID risks for seniors and the elderly remain, there are ways to help boost your mood and overall sense of well-being, with people limiting interactions once again. SilverSneakers has found a way to keep seniors connected and healthy.

"As you age, physical activity becomes even more important because you have increased risk of chronic disease, increased risk of a fall," said Julie Logue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

SilverSneakers is expanding its in-person programs and offering virtual exercise options with specially trained instructors.

"Find something safe, that’s convenient and that’s enjoyable, and so, we have a number of different formats. We have a live team that offers classes via Zoom webinars. We also have local instructors, instructors that offer a variety of classes to their community online," Logue said.

About 1 in 4 seniors are taking fitness classes online, with more than half of seniors participating in some virtual fitness class in the last quarter.

"We have classes of every level. If you’re just starting out and want something gentle like chair-based yoga, we have that for you. If you’re more advanced exercise or looking for a challenge, you can find strength training, all sorts of programming to meet your needs," she said.

Logue added that 2022 will focus on the pillars of maintaining both physical and mental health.

"So programs like brain health, fall prevention, stress management. We try to do education on how to use technology, how to use the device you picked up during a pandemic to track your activity, so we really try and look at the whole person and provide an option for everybody," said Logue. "The time is now. It’s never too late. There is an option for you to get started."