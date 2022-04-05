Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Wisconsin man, 76, last seen on Monday, April 4

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for 76-year-old Donald Webb on Tuesday, April 5. 

Webb was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4 leaving his residence on Country Trunk K in Chippewa Falls – to go to a store.

Officials say Webb was driving his red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2-door pickup truck with Wisconsin license FX4771.

Webb is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray jacket, t-shirt with suspenders, and black shoes.

If you have information that could help locate Webb, you are urged to call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700.

