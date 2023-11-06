Silver Alert: Waukesha County deputies search for Merton man, 69

article

A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a 69-year-old Merton man who has the onset of dementia.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says Jay Fenske was last seen around 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 when he left his residence near Peterson Road.

Fenske is believed to be driving a gray Kia Sportage (similar to picture) with Wisconsin license AJU-2526. It is not known where Fenske may be going. Although officials say he was possible going to Dodge County where he has family.

Fenske is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Officials say Fenske walks with a short stride. It is not known what he was last wearing.

If you have information that could help locate Fenske, you are urged to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.