Silver Alert: Richland County man missing since Feb. 28

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old Richland County man who was last seen on the evening of Monday, Feb. 28.

The alert says Francis Johnston left home on Feb. 28 to go to a doctor's appointment. He attended the appointment and then went to Eagles Club in Viroqua. Officials say Johnston left there approximately 5 p.m. – and has not been seen since.

Johnston is described as a male, white, 6'4" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with blue eyes, long gray hair, and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid short-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and black cloth spring jacket. The alert says his right foot has a black open toe boot – and his left shoe was a brown loafer.

If you have information that could help locate Johnston, you are urged to call the Richland County Sheriff's Department at 608-647-2106.