Silver Alert canceled: Fond du Lac County man found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Norbert Kroening has been canceled. He was found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Norbert Kroening – last seen Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7.

Police said Kroening was last seen leaving the Aurora Health Care clinic in North Fond Du Lac and was due to return and pick someone up around 1 p.m. He never returned and does not have a cellphone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kroening was last seen driving the SUV pictured above: a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with vanity license plate "NUBBS."

Anyone with information regarding Kroening's location is asked to call North Fond du Lac police at 920-929-3760 or email Officer Joel Jaeger.