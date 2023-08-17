Silver Alert: New Berlin woman with dementia missing

article

A Silver Alert has been issued as police seek help to locate 79-year-old Alexis Baker of New Berlin.

Officials say Baker left home in New Berlin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 and headed to Tri-City Bank on Ryan Road in Oak Creek. She showed up at the bank at 10:52 a.m. – but has yet to return home. The alert indicates Baker has dementia.

Baker is described as a female, white, 5'6" tall, weighing 142 pounds, with white hair. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a picture of a cow, and tan shorts.

Baker was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (similar to picture) with Wisconsin license, AMJ-4181.

If you have information that could help locate Baker, you are urged to call the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.