Silver Alert: Green County missing man has early onset dementia

A Silver Alert was issued Friday, April 29 for missing Monroe man David Babler, 79. He has early onset dementia.

Babler is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and short, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt, black corduroy pants, a Vietnam veterans fat and a black nylon jacket.

He was last seen near 8th Avenue and 11th Street in Monroe around 10 a.m. Friday. He left home in search of a dry cleaning location, but did not return. He was driving a black 2006 Audi A6 3.2 Quattro AWD with custom Wisconsin license plates that read "DABA."

Black 2006 Audi A6 3.2 Quattro AWD

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 608-329-2410.

