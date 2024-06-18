Missing woman last seen in Brown Deer neighborhood found safe

article

UPDATE: Diane Springfield has been found safe.

Authorities need your help in finding a vulnerable missing person, 62-year-old Diane Jo Springfield.

Diane Springfield is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen in the area of 49th and Deer Run in Brown Deer around 4 p.m. Monday, June 17. She walked away from her home and never returned.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She is a Black woman, about 5' 11" and weighing about 180 lbs, with brown eyes and a brown matted wig.

She was wearing blue jean shorts, a tan sleeveless top, blue cotton house shoes, and a brown purse.

If you have any information, please call the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-351-9100.