Silver Alert, missing East Troy man last seen in Mukwonago

Walworth County sheriff's officials are looking for a missing East Troy man last seen at Pick 'n Save in Mukwonago Wednesday morning, March 2.

A Silver Alert was issued for Raymond Demara, 70, last seen at the grocery store on Roberts Drive in Mukwonago around 10 a.m. He was supposed to return home west of East Troy and never did, sheriff's officials say.

He did use his debit card at a Mobil gas station in Elkhorn around 10:30 a.m. He was apparently in Waukesha around 4:30 p.m.

He's described as white, standing 5'8" tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and white/gray hair with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue Carhart sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and Green Bay Packers Crocs.

He could be driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin license plate number ALP 5085. The vehicle is described as "in very rough condition."

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4400.