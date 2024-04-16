Silver Alert: Caledonia woman missing, SUV seen in Milwaukee County

article

A Silver Alert was issued for missing 77-year-old Sandra Roberts of Caledonia on Tuesday night, April 16.

Roberts left home around 3 p.m. driving a gray 2013 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin plates: 777-URT. Her vehicle was seen in Milwaukee County around 6:45 p.m.

Roberts is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater and prescription eyeglasses. Police said she has diabetes and is without her insulin at this time.

Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-939-4506.