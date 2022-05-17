Silver Alert: Appleton man found safe

article

UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Jay Cross of Appleton has been canceled. He has been found safe.

The missing person report as originally written is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon, May 17 for missing 80-year-old Jay Cross of Appleton.

Cross was last seen at the intersection of McDonald and Grant in Appleton around 9:15 a.m. He had left home to go on a walk and did not return.

Cross is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 174 pounds with blue eyes and short, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball cap, flannel long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.