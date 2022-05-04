Silver Alert canceled: Missing Minocqua man found safe

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for 80-year-old Donald Smith of Minocqua. He has been found safe.

There was concern after Donald left his residence in Minocqua at approximately 7:50 a.m. in a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, regular cab pickup truck with license plate GY3884.

He made comments to his wife that he was going to Wausau to a county building possibly near Marathon Park.

