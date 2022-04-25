Silver Alert: Menasha man, 75, missing since Monday morning

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Duane Kunz of Menasha. He was last seen at his residence in Menasha around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25.

Officials say Kunz left his residence and was headed for a Festival Foods store. He has dementia and never made it to the grocery story. Officials say Kunz was accompanied by his 48-year-old autistic son. The son's name is Craig Kunz. They were driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox dark gray in color with Wisconsin plate 662MYT – similar to the one pictured.

Kunz is described as a male, White, 5'6" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with hazel eyes, and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, baseball cap, jeans and shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

If you have information that could help locate Kunz, you are urged to call the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.