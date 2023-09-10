Silver Alert: Man missing, last seen near Wisconsin and Prospect

article

The Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating missing Bahram Yarmahmoudi, who suffers from dementia.

Yarmahmoudi was last seen near Wisconsin and Prospect around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. He was last seen after he left The Miller Room, located at 910 E. Michigan St., on foot.

Bahram Yarmahmoudi

Yarmahmoudi is described as a 69-year-old Arabic man, 5'09" tall, weighing 145 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair which was slicked over, brown eyes, and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a charcoal gray suit, white button-up dress shirt, blue tie, and black shoes with a brown sole. The attached picture of Yarmahmoudi was taken the day he went missing.

Anyone with information on Yarmamoudi's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.